Omidyar Network plans more exits from Indian firms in next 18 months

Omidyar Network India Advisors, the global impact investment entity Omidyar in Bengaluru, is planning to exit from some of its portfolio companies in the next 18 months. The fund house has been in India for 10 years and has completed more than five years in some of its portfolio companies. With very few exits so far.

According to data with Venture Intelligence, the fund offloaded its stake fully or partially only in four companies during 2011-2018. These being Comat Technologies, Quikr, Tree House Education and Zimmber. Omidyar invested around $250 million (Rs 18.2 billion) in ...