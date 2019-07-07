One drop at a time: How India's textile companies are saving water

As the water crisis in the key industrial hub of Chennai sends a warning for the future, key players in the water guzzling textile manufacturing business see the conservation initiatives taken in the past paying off. Efforts to progressively reduce freshwater needs through both alternative sourcing avenues and internal reuse and more recently, adopting new printing and dyeing technologies have helped these companies reduce their water footprint.

It also makes business sense because of the fast depleting reserves and increasing price of water in some states. Arvind Ltd, Grasim, ...