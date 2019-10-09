One sector that's looking up: Airlines are buying planes, slashing prices

Airlines are bringing in dozens of new planes this winter, while they prepare to engage in an intense price war. While that would mean attractive fares for travellers, airlines — already operating on a wafer-thin margin — may risk their profitability to fill up cabins in a slowing economy.

Capacity addition in the Indian aviation scene is in sharp contrast to other sectors such as automobile and consumer goods. Caught in a prolonged slowdown with car sales falling to a two-decade low, auto companies have resorted to a rapid cut in production. According to an industry ...