One-time gains propel HDFC earnings in an otherwise steady Sep quarter

The eanings reported for the July-September quarter by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Monday were above estimates, largely boosted by one-off gains. Excluding such gains, the performance of the core business was stable across most parameters.

The management, however, continues to be cautious on the wholesale loan book. The housing loan major’s standalone profit before tax (PBT) surged by about 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,530 crore, 9 per cent above Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 4,154 crore. The 61 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs ...