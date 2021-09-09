ONGC exploring purchase of woodside stake in Senegal oil field

-
ALSO READ
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Exim Bank lends $35.26 mn for Senegal power project executed by Kalpataru
Raising production, reviving existing fields can multiply gains for ONGC
ONGC offers 43 of its fields to operators for enhancing production
These lesser-known firms set to make a mark in India's oil and gas sector
-
India’s Oil & Natural Gas Corp. is exploring a purchase of a significant minority stake in the $4 billion-plus Sangomar oil project off the coast of Senegal from Woodside Petroleum Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.
State-owned ONGC is discussing acquiring an interest of 20% to 40% in the field, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Australia-based Woodside is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on the sale, which could also attract other suitors, the people said.
Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a deal, according to the people. Representatives for Jefferies and Woodside declined to comment, while a spokesperson for ONGC Videsh Ltd., ONGC’s overseas investment arm, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Woodside has built its position in the Sangomar field through a series of stake purchases. Earlier this year, it bought FAR Ltd.’s participating interest after exercising its right to match an offer made by ONGC. That took its stake in the project to 82%, with the remainder held by the Senegalese government. Woodside acquired Cairn Energy Plc’s stake in Sangomar last year.
Senegal has been attracting oil and gas companies on the hunt for new resources. Cairn drilled the first deepwater wells in Sangomar in 2014, making one of the largest oil finds globally that year. Dallas-based Kosmos Energy Ltd. then made a series of major offshore gas discoveries starting in 2016.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU