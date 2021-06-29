ONGC's improved earnings outlook for 12-18 months to support deleveraging

-
ALSO READ
Here's why Bhavik Patel of Tradebulls thinks Brent crude may hit $80 soon
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Once a prized asset, is oil giant ONGC nearing the end of the road?
Brent could touch $80 as economic recovery picks up: Emkay Wealth
ONGC, Oil India hit 52-week highs as Brent crude climbs above $71/bbl
-
Rating agency Standard and Poor's on Tuesday said state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd's (ONGC) improved earnings outlook for the next 12-18 months will support deleveraging.
"We expect the India-based company to benefit from favorable crude oil prices over FY22 (year ending March 31, 2022)," S&P said in a statement.
"It is rated at "BBB-/Stable". Our 'BBB-' issuer credit rating on ONGC remains constrained by the sovereign credit rating on India (BBB-/Stable/A-3)," the agency added.
The rating agency has revised Brent crude oil price expectations for the rest of 2021 to $65 per barrel from $60 per barrel earlier. This forecast is significantly higher than about $43 per barrel that ONGC realised in FY21.
The higher crude prices, along with a modest 5-7 per cent growth in the company's production volume, should push its EBITDA up by 20-25 per cent to about Rs 85,000 crore during FY22.
"We estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will strengthen to about 1.6x during this period, from about 1.9x in FY21," agency added.
ONGC will maintain prudent capital investments over FY22, largely funded with operating cash flows. The company showed good flexibility in scaling back investments over FY21 amid challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its capital expenditure fell to about Rs 43,000 crore in FY21 from close to Rs 55,000 crore in the previous year.
"While we estimate ONGC will spend around Rs 45,000 crore in FY22, a prolonged second wave of Covid-19 infections in India could result in lower spending," S&P said.
"The cushion in ONGC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment of 'bbb+' has increased. The company's improved earnings and flexibility in capital spending should push its ratio of funds from operations to debt toward 50 per cent over the next 12-18 months, from about 45 per cent in FY21. This is well above our threshold of 40 per cent for a lower SACP," the agency said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU