Online MF platform Groww raises $6.2 mn in Sequoia-led Series A funding

-
ALSO READ
Another MD leaves Sequoia, firm closes sixth fund at $695 million
Metro Bikes raises $12.2 million from Sequoia, Accel, TaxiForSure investor
Key deals last week: Sequoia India, Beenext, KAE Capital Mgmt, and more
Eruditus raises $40 million in Series C funding from Sequoia India
Draft e-commerce policy unites SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global
-
Groww, an online platform which sells mutual funds, has raised $6.2 million (Rs 44 crore) in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from US-based seed investor and accelerator Y Combinator, Propel Venture Partners and Kauffman Fellows, Groww said in a statement. The company plans to build its technology platform and launch new products that offer high-quality investment options to the young, upwardly mobile generation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU