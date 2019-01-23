Online MF platform Groww raises $6.2 mn in Sequoia-led Series A funding

JUST IN
Angel investors are looking before they leap as exits get tougher
The company plans to build its technology platform and launch new products that offer high-quality investment options to the young, upwardly mobile generation.

BS Reporter 

Groww, an online platform which sells mutual funds, has raised $6.2 million (Rs 44 crore) in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from US-based seed investor and accelerator Y Combinator, Propel Venture Partners and Kauffman Fellows, Groww said in a statement. The company plans to build its technology platform and launch new products that offer high-quality investment options to the young, upwardly mobile generation.
