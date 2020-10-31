Online shopping pie: DMart on the tortoise route to grab lion's share

After offline retail, two of the country’s richest men, Mukesh Ambani and Radhakishan Damani, are fighting for a share of the online shopping pie. The approach the two are taking, however, is different.

Ambani is bringing his speed, agility and scale to his online venture, JioMart. Damani has opted to be slow and steady in the race to grab market share. The verdict is not out yet on whose strategy is better, but analysts believe that DMart will have to up the pace if it intends to become a substantive player in the online grocery space, a segment that is growing fast ...