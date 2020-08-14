Optical fibre manufacturers impacted by Chinese anti-dumping duty

Indian companies like Sterlite Technologies that are manufacturing optical fibre will be deprived access to 50 per cent of the global market: China The reason is that the Chinese government on Thursday extended its anti-dumping duty on Indian manufacturers of single-mode optical fibre for five years. The duties range from 7.4 per cent to 30.6 per cent.

China constitutes 50 per cent of the global consumption of optical fibre, which has come down to 500 million km annually due to slowdown in demand because of the pandemic. China Telecom is the largest consumer of the product, ...