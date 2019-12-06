Our AMC can pay in kind to investor exiting Bharat Bond ETF: Edelweiss CEO

The Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is likely to be launched next week. In an interaction with Jash Kriplani, Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), shares how it is looking to deal with potential liquidity-related and operational issues that can crop up while managing such a fund. Excerpts ...

How would a large investor exit from the Bharat Bond ETF? A large investor would come directly to the AMC to extinguish the units. The AMC will either give cash or pay in kind to the redeeming investor. The AMC should be able to liquidate ...