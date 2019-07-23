Our charges least among 50 major airports across the world, says DIAL

Delhi International Airport (DIAL), which runs the Delhi airport, has informed the aviation ministry that its charges are among the lowest in the world.

The GMR group, which owns Delhi Airport, has cited a report by UK-based consultancy firm Leigh Fisher that states DIAL’s charges are the lowest among 50 major airports across the world. The study says London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Moscow-SVO and New York JFK are the costliest in the world and Delhi is cheaper than Mumbai Airport, operated by the GVK group. “Based on a study conducted on aeronautical charges in 2018, ...