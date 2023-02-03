Our new mantra is bringing back growth: Cognizant India CMD Rajesh Nambiar

Nasdaq-listed IT services firm lost market share to rivals in the recent past. But that seems to be changing as Ravi Kumar S takes over as chief executive officer. Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, India, says the new CEO has set a target of meeting 100 clients in 100 days. In an interview, Nambiar tells Shivani Shinde about the company’s fourth quarter (Q4) performance. Edited excerpts: