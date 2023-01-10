Our qualified pipeline in this quarters $7.8 bn TCV has gone up: TCS COO

(TCS) bucked the trend in Q3FY23 by delivering revenue growth ahead of what the street was expecting. N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, in an interview with Shivani Shinde, talks about what worked this quarter, if the dip in hiring this quarter was an aberration, and the impact of tech like ChatGTP and Copilot on software engineers. Edited excerpts.