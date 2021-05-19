Oyo announces bereavement policy for Covid-19-impacted staff and families

-
ALSO READ
Our focus is to make an IPO-ready company, says OYO chief Ritesh Agarwal
Zostel claims win in 3-year legal battle against OYO, latter refutes
NCLT admits insolvency plea against Oyo unit, firm challenges it
Top headlines: PLI for solar, white goods; Oyo denies seeking bankruptcy
India most booked destination globally in 2020, Delhi on top: Oyo report
-
In another step towards supporting its employees and their families affected by the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, Oyo on Wednesday announced welfare benefits as part of its bereavement policy.
"In the unfortunate event of the death of an employee due to Covid-19, the company will support the family of the deceased with eight months pay in full and a term insurance payout which equals three years of their annual pay. Oyo will also sponsor the education of the employee’s children (upto two) and extend medical coverage of upto 3 lakhs for the spouse and children for a period of 5 years," the company said in a statement.
Apart from statutory benefits, the employee’s legal heirs or nominee will be granted an opportunity to liquidate and settle the vested options or exercised shares upon the occurrence of the next liquidity event.
The hospitality chain also said it has opened up Covid-19 related healthcare benefits for its alumni, including access to Oyo’s Covid-19 war room, its community of over 200 volunteers
across over 50 cities to ensure response and support for verified information on facilities, oxygen supply, medicines, and access to OYO sourced oxygen concentrators and cylinders, among others.
“Covid-19’s second wave has been devastating for many. During this time, the well-being of OYOpreneurs and their families is our utmost priority. Unfortunately, some of our colleagues have lost their battle with COVID-19 and we hope that our bereavement support will help their kin in this difficult time. We are further extending COVID support and resources to our OYO alumni, till the pandemic persists. We want to do more, not just for OYOpreneurs, but also for our extended OYO family. We are all safe only when each one of us is safe,” said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Oyo.
Last week, Oyo rolled out a four-day work week for its employees, in addition to allowing infinite no-questions-asked paid leaves to help them deal with the mental health impact of the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU