Oyo, Cure.fit continue to be LinkenIn's top two start-ups to work with

Hospitality chain Oyo and fitness start-up continue to be among the top two start-ups to work with in India in 2019, according to a list of 25 such start-ups prepared by

data shows that the 25 start-ups that featured on its list collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year.

Over the next 12 months, these start-ups together are expected to create more than 19,000 job opportunities in the country, a company spokesperson said.

“Growing talent across different roles, regions and geographies continues to be one of our top five priorities this year, and I am certain that we will continue to attract good talent with diversity in thought,” said Aditya Ghosh, CEO, India & South Asia, Oyo Hotels & Homes.

In August, the Gurugram-headquartered company had announced that it will be hiring over 3,000 over the next six months.

Experts, too, believe that hiring and investments continue to be strong in the start-up ecosystem, despite a slowdown. Anup Jain, managing partner of early stage venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners said there is a lot of bullishness in start-up hiring. “Movement of manpower is happening from big start-ups to smaller ones and from corporates to the start-up ecosystem,” added Jain.

Cure.fit, which stood second in the list in terms of attracting talent, said it would continue to invest towards learning and drive tech-enabled innovative solutions.

Bengaluru based start-up Dunzo, which was Google’s first direct start-up investment in India, lost ground and slipped to the 13th position from last year’s third place. The third spot was taken up by a new entrant TapChief which provides online consultation.