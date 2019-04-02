OYO pares loss percentage by half in 2018-19 as net loss widens to 511 cr

& Homes, South Asia’s largest chain of hotels, is estimated to have halved its loss percentage at the end of 2018-19 even as net losses widened. The Ritesh Agarwal-founded hospitality firm has been pursuing an aggressive expansion plan, repositioning, and scaling up some of its brands under the leadership of Aditya Ghosh, its newly appointed chief executive-India and South Asia, in its quest to become the world’s largest hospitality firm.

OYO’s realised value (measure of a fixed or current asset’s worth when held in inventory in accounting) for the financial year ended March 31 increased to an estimated Rs 4,921 crore, from Rs 1,768 crore, in 2017-18, while its losses — as a percentage of realised value — halved to an estimated 10.40 per cent, from 20 per cent, in the same period a year ago, Ghosh said.

“The 3.5x revenue growth has led in improving unit economics, cut loss percentage by half via better economics, limited marketing spends, and operating leverage,” Ghosh said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The company’s net losses widened to Rs 511 crore, from Rs 360 crore, in the same period, he said.

On Tuesday, OYO said it is in the process of ramping up its executive stays brand SilverKey, from the current 55- to 400-plus assets by end of the current calendar year, with a presence from the current 10 cities. With an average tariff that ranges between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,500, the brand targets the frequent corporate travellers who undertake trips that require multiple-day schedules.

OYO recently announced a commitment of Rs 1,400 crore for its India and South Asia business, as part of its strategy to further double its expansion plans.

OYO’s India presence has expanded to 259-plus cities, over 8,700 buildings, including hotels and homes, and 173,000-plus rooms.

OYO will convert some of its own assets and the ones owned by corporates as part of the expansion. The company’s average occupancy rates across all its properties stand at an average 60 per cent. It’s 90 per cent for some brands such as SilverKey, said Ghosh.

“We will be relaunching and repositioning some of the existing brands. The brand is not just about logo, it’s about what the fundamentals of the business are,” said Ghosh.

OYO also has offers from some of the corporates in India and overseas to manage guesthouses owned by it. Ghosh claimed that in the last 90 days, OYO has seen “a 3 percentage point improvement in delighted customers versus happy customers.”



He also pointed out that close to 93 per cent of the company’s guests are repeat ones, reflecting on the brand’s stickiness. He was responding to queries on the quality of some of its properties in some of the suburban localities.

On Monday, global homestay major Airbnb said it has invested close to $200 million in the SoftBank-backed company. The move is set to give a major boost to Airbnb’s India operations, as it would get instant access to 10,000 OYO Homes properties. Airbnb’s strong global footprint and access to local communities will open up new opportunities for OYO to strengthen and grow.