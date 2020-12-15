Page Industries' facility recertified as socially compliant by WRAP

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of Jockey International in India, on Monday said the US apparel industry watchdog has re-certified its facility to be "socially compliant" months after allegations of human rights violations at the factory.

The US-based Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), which had launched this probe into one of the production facilities of Page Industries, said human right violations allegations were not substantiated by the findings of the audit.

Located at Bommasandra, Bangalore in India, unit-3 was audited by WRAP per its standard procedures in October.