Parle infuses fresh life into two legacy brands to carve a wider niche

At 50 and 75 years, Krackjack and Monaco are among the oldest brands in the Parle pack. And for that reason alone, one would assume, unlikely contenders for millennial attention.

However the two brands are leading the company’s charge into the demographic and driving Parle’s efforts to expand its footprint in the Rs 5000-crore-plus market for crackers. Krackjack valued at Rs 800 crore and Monaco around Rs 550 crore (A C Nielsen estimates as provided by industry) have seen a concerted marketing push in recent months. New flavours and packaging apart, the company is also ...