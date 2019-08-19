Passenger vehicle sales drop 11% YoY, but up 4% MoM on monsoon revival

Registration of new passenger vehicles dropped by 11 per cent in July 2019 to 243,183 units from 274,772 units a year ago. The good news, however, is that month-on-month, the registration increased by seven per cent.

Similarily, two-wheeler sales, which reported a five per cent drop year-on-year to 1,332,384 units from 1,403,382 units a year ago, increased by four per cent month-on-month from 1,278,254 units in June 2019. Commercial vehicle sales continued to be in the red in July 2019, reporting a 14 per cent drop to 23,118 units, as against 26,815 units, while month-on-month, it dropped by 19 per cent, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said that consumer sentiment and overall demand continued to be quite weak across all segments and most geographies.

The July sales continue to be in the negative zone year-on-year. Although, some respite was seen with growth in month-on-month numbers, which was mainly due to the revival of the monsoon bringing some positivity and also June having the second-lowest volume base this calendar year, after February.

With June being a completely dry and rain deficient month, consumer sentiment was at its lowest and with July rains covering up a lot of the deficit, some confidence in consumer demand led to pending purchase conclusion in July. Despite these factors, CV sales continued to be in the negative even month-on-month, he said.