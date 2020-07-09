Patanjali Ayurveda-owned Ruchi Soya appoints Sanjeev Asthana as CEO

Industries, which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, has appointed Sanjeev Asthana as its

Sanjeev Asthana has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing. He has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of joining.

Asthana has done his post graduate in business management from Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) and International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.

He has served with several large organisations such as State Trading Corporation of India, Britannia, ITC, Cargill, Reliance Retail, and

Last week, the company had informed that its independent director Rajat Sharma resigned from the board with effect from July 2 "due to his preoccupation".

acquired Industries through insolvency proceedings.