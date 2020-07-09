Patanjali Ayurveda-owned Ruchi Soya appoints Sanjeev Asthana as CEO

-
ALSO READ
Ruchi Soya surpasses Marico in market-cap ahead of Q4 results
Ruchi Soya locked in 10% upper circuit; stock zooms over 105% in 12 days
Low number of free-float pushes Ruchi Soya Industries to record high
Ruchi Soya Industries hit down limit after soaring 3 times in 22 sessions
Ruchi Soya enters top-100 most-valued companies list; stock hits new high
-
Ruchi Soya Industries, which is owned by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda, has appointed Sanjeev Asthana as its CEO.
Sanjeev Asthana has joined as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from July 6, 2020, according to a regulatory filing. He has been appointed for a period of three years from the date of joining.
Asthana has done his post graduate in business management from Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) and International Trade from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.
He has served with several large organisations such as State Trading Corporation of India, Britannia, ITC, Cargill, Reliance Retail, and Ruchi Soya.
Last week, the company had informed that its independent director Rajat Sharma resigned from the board with effect from July 2 "due to his preoccupation".
Patanjali Ayurveda acquired Ruchi Soya Industries through insolvency proceedings.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU