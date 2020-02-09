Patented and in-licensed drugs post robust growth in Indian market

Patented and in-licensed products are growing at a robust pace in the Indian drug market, and now constitute 4.5 per cent of the domestic pharma market. Latest data from market research firm AIOCD AWACS shows that the patented and in-licensed products clocked 13.9 per cent growth as on MAT January 2020.

MAT refers to moving annual turnover or turnover of the past 12 months. Against this, the domestic pharma market (without the patented and in-licensed products) has clocked 9.4 per cent growth rate during the same period. A look at the top brands sold in the market explains the ...