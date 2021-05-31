Paytm to raise $1.5 bn via primary issue of shares ahead of IPO: Source

will look to raise up to $1.5 billion as part of primary share sale leading up to its initial public offering, which is planned for November, a person familiar with the developments said.

According to this person, will offer shares to qualified institutional buyers and retail investors. The company is looking to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by July, according to sources.

The digital payments provider, which is way ahead of its two main competitors, made Rs 3406 in revenue in FY20, compared to PhonePe with Rs 427 crore and Google Pay with Rs 3.8 crore in revenue in the same year.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission of India, a QIB can be a mutual fund, venture capital fund, alternative investment fund, and foreign venture capital investor registered with the Board; a public financial institution as defined in section 4A of the Act, 1956; a scheduled commercial bank; a multilateral and bilateral development financial institution; a state industrial development corporation; an insurance company registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority and others.

is all set to make its market debut as early as this year, with an aim to raise $3 billion (around Rs 22,000 crore). If successful, this could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) by an Indian company, breaking Coal India’s 2010 record of Rs 15,475 crore.

Backed by investors like SoftBank Group, Ant Group and Berkshire Hathaway, Paytm is targeting a valuation of $25 billion to $30 billion, 1.5-1.8 times the current valuation of $16 billion.