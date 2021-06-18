Paytm to raise Rs 12,000 cr via fresh equity, remove Sharma's promoter tag

One97 Communications, the parent company of said the company intends to raise Rs 12,000 crore ($1.6 billion) by issuing fresh The company’s much-awaited is expected to come by November this year.

This, among other things, will be on the agenda at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held in Delhi on July 12.

The company in its extra-ordinary general meeting also stated that the will include a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale from certain existing shareholders.

According to sources, this is the company's primary fundraise, and will be followed by a secondary fundraise too.

The company in its EGM will also resolve to consider and approve the declassification of Vijay Shekhar Sharma from his status as a promoter of the company. “Resolved that the shareholders of the Company hereby take on record that Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma shall henceforth not be identified as a ‘promoter’ of the Company for any purpose, regulatory, statutory, commercial or otherwise, under any applicable law..,” said the shareholding.

"As per Securities and Exchange Board of India rules, is a professionally managed company. No single shareholder can have control by virtue of being a founder, etc. No shareholder can have "special rights". There are no agreements that confer such control over the company to the founder or anyone else. That is just how listed need to be in India," said the source cited above.

Sharma holds about 14.61 per cent in the company.

On June 7, in an internal email to employees, the digital payments firm asked if they would like to sell their shares. Employees will sell their shares as a part of the and have a choice of selling either a part or their entire stake. Shares which they do not sell during the IPO will be subject to a one year lock in condition

is backed by investors like SoftBank Group, Ant Group and Berkshire Hathaway.

The firm’s annual general meeting is scheduled for June 30.