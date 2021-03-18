PE/VC investments gather pace in February: Here're the top 5 deals

-
Private equity/venture capital (PE/VC) investments were on a decline since October last year but gathered pace in February this year. Health care and pharma saw most of the investments, while technology, internet and digital segments saw the second highest number of deals.
The top 10 investments accounted for 69 per cent of the total deal value, according to Aurum Equity Partners.
Health care and pharma, technology and digital, consumer and retail, and BFSI accounted for 78 per cent of the deal volume. The same also accounted for 74 per cent of the deal value.
The company said the bull factor in the markets will, on one hand provide multi bagger exits to PEs but an equal access to capital from the markets may mute some PE activity, it said.
However, merger and acquisition activity in February was the highest in the recent months and spread across the sectors, it said.
