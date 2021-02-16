Pegatron, Tata Electronics, others ink Rs 28k-crore pacts with TN govt

-
ALSO READ
Tata Electronics, Pegatron among Rs 52,258 cr proposals cleared by TN govt
Apple supplier Pegatron Corporation leases 500,000 sq ft in Tamil Nadu
Tata Electronics signs MoU with Tamil Nadu to set up mobile components unit
How Tamil Nadu continues to attract investors despite the pandemic
Covid-19 cases expected to spike in Oct, says Tamil Nadu chief secretary
-
Tata Electronics, Apple’s contract manufacturer Pegatron, and Grasim and 25 other firms signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth over Rs 28,053 crore with the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday. These MoUs would create 68,775 jobs in the state, the government said.
The MoUs were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami, who also released the state’s Industrial Policy 2021, MSME Policy 2021, and inaugurated eight projects worth Rs 3,377 crore, which are expected to generate 7,139 jobs. These projects include the French carmaker PCA Automobiles’ Rs 1,250-crore car manufacturing facility and Ather Energy’s Rs 635-crore two-wheeler facility.
Tata Electronics signed a Structured Package of Assistance (SPA) MoU with the state, according to which it will invest Rs 4,684 crore for a project in Krishnagiri to manufacture mechanical enclosures for mobile phones. The project is expected to create jobs for 18,250 people, officials said.
Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, who attended the ceremony through videoconference, said: “This is a very large project in precision engineering and manufacturing. It will create significant employment mainly for women and also train them for skill sets in new technical areas”.
Another Tata Group firm, Tata Coffee, also signed a pact to invest around Rs 100 crore in a coffee manufacturing facility in Theni. Grasim Industries will establish a paint manufacturing unit at Cheyyar at an investment of Rs 750 crore. And, Pegatron Corporation will invest Rs 1,100 crore to manufacture smartphones.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU