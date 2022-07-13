PepsiCo's India revenue & volume grew in double-digits in 3 mths to June 11

-
PepsiCo’s India business saw its revenue and volume in double digit volume and revenue growth in the 12 weeks ending June 11, the company said on Tuesday.
The volume at its convenience foods unit grew 10 per cent, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in the Middle East and India, while that of the beverage unit grew 28 per cent, reflecting double-digit growth in India, PepsiCo said.
The company has also been gaining market share in India since the start of 2022. It said, “With respect to our year-to-date market share performance, our savoury snack business gained market share in many of our international territories, including China, the UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Australia. Our beverage business gained market share in Mexico, Brazil, China, Egypt and Vietnam.”
The makers of Lays said emerging markets remained resilient and delivered double-digit organic revenue growth during the quarter in Mexico, Brazil, China, South Africa, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and Poland, and high-single-digit growth in Vietnam.
In the 24 weeks ended June 12, PepsiCo saw its convenience foods unit volume grow 10 per cent reflecting double-digit growth in the Middle East, India and Pakistan. In the same period, its beverage unit volume grew 21 per cent, primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India and Pakistan.
Comparing the company's performance in May with that in April, Bizom, a retail intelligence platform, noted that the only category that showed resilience was the beverage business, where a hot summer and strong on-the-move consumption contributed to its growth.
