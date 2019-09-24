Petronet LNG allays Street's concerns on hydrocarbon investments in US

Petronet LNG’s clarification regarding its non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tellurian Inc of the US for gas supplies has allayed some concerns on its proposed hydrocarbon investments in the world’s largest economy. The stock trimmed Monday’s losses and closed 1.31 per cent up on Tuesday.

Analysts feel that prima facie the company may not proceed with the investment in absence of gas off-take and other financial assurances from its domestic promoters. Nonetheless, the Street will remain watchful till finalisation of the deal, which is expected by March ...