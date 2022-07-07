Petronet touches 3000 LNG ship handling at Dahej terminal, to up capacity

LNG Ltd (PLL) said on Thursday announced it had received 3000th liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment at its Dahej LNG Terminal in Gujarat.

The terminal received its 100th LNG shipment in December 2005, 1000th LNG shipment in February 2013, and 2000th LNG shipment in June 2018, followed by 3000th shipment on July 7, 2022.

The terminal handles about 260-270 shipments annually at its two jetties. It took four years to receive 1000 additional shipments to touch the level of 3000, as compared to nine years for the first 1000 ships and another five years for the next 1000 ships.

PLL's Dahej terminal, the eighth largest LNG import terminal in the world, has a capacity of 17.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). PLL said that in terms of annual send-out (throughput), Dahej is globally positioned as the number one terminal, and in terms of cargo handling, it is considered as the busiest terminal in the world.

"The terminal handles about 66 per cent of the LNG demand and about 40 per cent of the country's total gas requirement," PLL stated on Thursday.

PLL said is undertaking a highly cost-effective expansion of its regasification capacity of the Dahej LNG Terminal, from 17.5 to 22.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

LNG is constructing two additional LNG tanks at Dahej each of 1,80,000 cubic meter capacity. The construction activities, for the tanks which commenced in September 2021, are in full swing even as a third berth at Dahej, that will have facilities to handle ethane and propane besides LNG, is being constructed by the company.