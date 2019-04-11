PF, pension funds have Rs 9,134-crore exposure to IL&FS group firms

In an affidavit filed with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) said provident funds and pension funds have an exposure of Rs 9,134 crore to IL&FS and its group entities.

Of this, debt exposure of provident funds to IL&FS and its group entities is to the tune of Rs 6,760 crore and that of pension funds is Rs 2,374 crore. Within the group, holding company IL&FS, IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) and IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) owe Rs 4,278 crore, Rs 2,940 crore and Rs 1,916 crore, respectively, to provident and ...