PharmEasy to pick up 66.1% stake in Thyrocare for Rs 4,546 crore

Online medicine delivery firm on Friday announced that its parent API Holdings Ltd (API) will acquire 66.1 per cent stake in for Rs 4,546 crore from Dr AVelumani and affiliates.

is a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories, based in Navi Mumbai. The company has 1,122 outlets and collection centers across India and parts of Nepal

The combined entity will have the ability to provide diagnostics and pharmacy services to 100 million-plus Indians within 24 hours, the company said in a statement.

The landmark partnership will bring seamless, tech-enabled healthcare for consumers, doctors and suppliers, it further said.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and other applicable customary approvals.

Docon Technologies Pvt Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of API, will be the acquirer and shall make an open offer for an additional 26 per cent stake.