Philips gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for male grooming products

India has roped in Team India captain Virat Kohli, as the new brand for its range of male grooming products.

The announcement was made as launched the latest range of Trimmers BT 3000 Series.

Dipti Jagdev Shah, senior marketing director & business head, Philips Personal Care, said, “Philips BT 3000 Trimmers are a promise of high-quality trimming experience. With up to 20 style settings, superior lift, and cut technology we will enable men across ages to rock their individuality and style. To associate with is a natural choice -- his beard is the most loved aspect of this stylish youth icon and Virat personifies our brand philosophy of the modern man flawlessly. He embodies the inner confidence to stand up for what feels right to him. ‘Do what feels right’ is Philips’ powerful call to action to encourage Indian Men to follow their instinct and do what feels right.”

ADA Ratnam, president, personal health, Philips India Limited, said, “It gives me immense pleasure and pride to welcome to the Philips family. Virat exemplifies the confidence that comes from within; beyond the traditional role of a man. We are confident that with this association, we will reach out to the Indian youth with the important message of ‘Do what feels right’, and enable men to express their individuality and take care of their looks. Our association with Virat underlines the deep commitment Philips has to India and we will continue to bring world-class innovations to Indian consumers.”

Kohli said, “I am very excited and proud to be associated with an iconic brand like Philips, which is also the number one brand for electric male grooming. Philips personal care products are synonymous with innovation and excellence in performance, something that I strive towards. I love my beard to be always perfectly styled. I use Philips Trimmer and it’s a great product to groom my beard into any style that feels right to me.”

In the build-up to the launch of the latest range of BT 3000, Philips launched a social media campaign that went viral; where spoke about his love for his beard, setting off a debate whether Virat should insure his much-admired beard.