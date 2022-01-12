Philips sees Q4 earning dipping 40% due to part shortage, ventilator recall

-
ALSO READ
Philips launches 3-in-1 air purifier with built-in heater at Rs 32,995
Philips Fresh Air Mask review: Helps tide over feeling of breathlessness
US stocks slip on Amazon disappointing earning report, dollar bounces
PV makers to see cumulative earning loss of Rs 2,000 crore in FY22: Icra
How the biggest luxury brands are already earning millions in Metaverse
-
Dutch health technology company Philips on Wednesday said it expected fourth-quarter core profit to drop around 40% to about 650 million euros ($739.25 million), hit by a global shortage of electronic components and the fallout of a massive recall of ventilators.
Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said in its profit warning, due to the shortage of parts, a lack of freight capacity and customers postponing their orders.
Sales were around 350 million euros lower than Philips had expected, taking comparable sales over 2021 down 1% - while the company had guided for a small increase.
The supply-chain problems added to the worries over the recall of ventilators, for which Philips said it had taken a new provision of 225 million euros, as more devices needed to be repaired than previously expected.
Philips last year set aside 500 million euros for the operation, as it estimated it would replace up to four million ventilators and respiratory devices worldwide because of a polyurethane foam part that might degrade and become toxic.
Philips shares have lost around a third of their value since the company announced the recall in April last year.
The company will publish full quarterly and yearly results on Jan. 24.
($1 = 0.8793 euros)
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU