PhonePe gears up for IPO by 2023, eyes a valuation of $7-10 billion

The company's foray into financial services is going to play a key role in the firm becoming profitable and going public

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Walmart-owned digital payments firm PhonePe has started gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) by 2023 and is eyeing a valuation of $7-10 billion.

The company’s foray into financial services is going to play a key role in the firm becoming profitable and going public. “The Walmart leadership has told PhonePe and Flipkart about building the ‘path to profitability’ and PhonePe has set a target to be profitable by 2022,” said a person with knowledge about PhonePe’s IPO plans. “All employees at PhonePe have started working towards that ...

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 06:02 IST

