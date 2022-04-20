Pine Labs announces key appointments to strengthen senior leadership

-
Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform, said that it has brought two new leaders to join its global senior leadership team. The company has appointed Varun Varma as the head of Strategy and Corporate Development and Jagriti Bhattacharya, who joins as general counsel.
Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said Pine Labs is in one of its most exciting phases. It is building a complete omnichannel ecosystem for its customers, entering new markets, and forging strategic partnerships to engineer growth outside India.
"In this purposeful journey, I am delighted to welcome Varun (Varma) to Pine Labs. His wealth of international experience in payments and fintech will be invaluable to us going forward," said Rau. "Equally thrilled to have Jagriti (Bhattacharya)accept the role of General Counsel at Pine Labs. Some of the key verticals at Pine Labs such as human resources, legal, and online payments are headed by women leaders and that says something about our continued commitment to build an Equal Opportunity organisation for all.”
Varma is based in Singapore and will be heading strategy and corporate development for Pine Labs. Prior to joining Pine Labs, Varma was leading corporate strategy for PayPal across its international markets, with a focus on fast growing markets in APAC and LatAm. He also accumulated rich cross sectoral experience having worked for leading global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company across markets in Southeast Asia. Previously, he worked at Citibank in various roles across retail banking and wealth management vertical.
"It (Pine Labs) is at a particularly exciting phase of its journey, and the fintech landscape in APAC and globally has never been more vibrant and dynamic," said Varun Varma, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Pine Labs.
Prior to joining Pine Labs, another executive Jagriti Bhattacharya, was with the London Stock Exchange Group/Thomson Reuters where she was the Chief Counsel, South Asia. She has also worked with Citibank where she advised on key transactions and supported the launch of innovative financial products in South Asia. She provided her insights to the Treasury legal function, and earned experience in international arbitrations. During her career, Bhattacharya has sat on the board of directors of various companies and provided corporate governance guidance. As a part of the diversity counsel and lead of women’s networks in prior organisations she has championed the cause of diversity at the workplace throughout her career.
“I have long admired the way Pine Labs has grown from strength to strength," said Jagriti Bhattacharya, General Counsel, Pine Labs."It is my great privilege to now join this organisation as its General Counsel and work closely with CFO Marc Mathenz and rest of the Senior Leadership team.”
