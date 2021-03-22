Piramal Capital & Housing Finance raises Rs 4,050 crore through NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Piramal contests US-based Oaktree Capital's offer for bankrupt DHFL
Piramal group gets RBI approval for debt-ridden DHFL's acquisition
Oaktree Capital, Piramal Enterprises, Adani revise offers for bankrupt DHFL
Piramal group plans to merge its financial services business with DHFL
Oaktree Capital, Piramal group trade charges over bids for bankrupt DHFL
-
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), on Monday said it raised Rs 4,050 crore through issuance of long-term, five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in two tranches.
The first tranche of the NCD issue amounting to Rs 2,000 crore opened on March 10, 2021 with a pay-in on March 12, 2021. The second tranche of the remaining Rs 2,050 crore opened on March 18, 2021 with a pay-in on March 19, 2021. Rating firm CARE Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating for both the issuances, it said
Rajesh Laddha, executive director, Piramal Enterprises. said, “Since the beginning of FY20, we have significantly transformed the liabilities profile towards more stable, long-term sources of funds. The company has raised over Rs 50,000 crore since Apr-2019, through multiple long-term borrowings and equity transactions, thereby materially strengthening the balance sheet. With net debt-to-equity of less than 1x times, there is adequate growth capital available for both our business for the coming few years. The five-year NCD issuances of Rs 4,050 crore re-affirm the significant improvement of our liabilities side and strength of our balance sheet. We are now well positioned to tap growth opportunities across both our Financial Services and Pharma businesses.”
The company has raised over Rs 50,000 crore since Apr-2019, through several equity transactions leading to inflows of over Rs 18,000 crore, which include preferential allotment to CDPQ of Rs 1,750 crore, rights issue of Rs 3,650 crore, issue, sale of DRG for a gross consideration of Rs 6,950 crore, in the midst of Covid-19 crisis in the US.
It sold the Shriram Transport stake for Rs 2,300 crore and sold 20 per cent stake in the pharma business to The Carlyle for Rs 3523 crore. This PE deal, one of the largest in the Indian pharma sector, valued its pharma business at an EV of $2.7 - 3.1 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU