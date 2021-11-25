Piramal Capital partners with API Holdings for health finance solutions

& Housing Finance on Monday tied up with with API Holdings Limited, through its digital platform Retailio to provide efficient and seamless financing solutions to consumers, retailers and merchants in the API Holdings’ healthcare ecosystem.

The finance arm of Piramal Enterprise has earmarked Rs 100 crore for disbursement by March 2022, which will get upsized basis initial market response.

In addition, & Housing Finance will introduce Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) for consumers and merchants, multi-collateral loans for retailers, supply chain financing, hospital financing, invoice discounting, among others.

"This partnership is in line with our strategy of expanding our retail portfolio through a mix of collaboration-led origination model and leveraging our distinguished digital lending capabilities. We look forward to a profitable and long-term partnership with API Holdings, as we aim to disburse upto Rs 100 crore by the end of March 2022", said Jairam Sridharan, MD, & Housing Finance.