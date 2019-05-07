Piramal, CPPIB to set up renewable InvIT with $600 million corpus

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Realty puts off plans to float PE fund for commercial real estate
After 6 years in Shriram, Piramal spends 6 months looking for exit
Piramal Enterprises has Rs 225-crore exposure to Essel Infraprojects
Trying to bring Shriram Group units under one unit, says Ajay Piramal
APG, Piramal look to raise second fund to invest in infra projects in India
-
Piramal Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) focused on renewable energy, Piramal said on Tuesday. The InvIT will have an initial corpus of $600 million.
The company said that the InvIT would acquire up to 1.5-2 Gigawatt (GW) of stable and cash generating renewables assets on a hold-to-maturity basis. This would be the first InvIT in India with a focus on renewable energy.
Both, Piramal Enterprises and CPPIB will act as co-sponsors for the proposed InvIT. “With CPPIB committing $360 million and holding up to 60 per cent stake and Piramal Enterprises committing $90 million and holding 15 per cent, we seek to raise capital from other like-minded investors for the remaining 25 per cent,” the company said in its statement. Piramal Enterprises would be the sole investment manager as well as the project manager for the InvIT.
“The renewable energy sector is at an inflection point and is witnessing significant consolidation, the pace of which is likely to increase in the near future,” said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group. He added, “We believe that the timing is opportune for aggregating assets in this sector, given that existing players are willing sellers in light of a constrained capital market environment in both debt and equity,” he said.
For CPPIB, this would be the second investment in an InvIT in India. The Canada-based pension fund also holds investments in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects’ (IDPL’s) IndInfravit, which has five road projects in its kitty at present.
Since market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed InvITs, four have started operations, with two of them having gone public. There are at least three more in the offing and most of them are looking at a privately held structure.
The Piramal-CPPIB InvIT will be the latest addition to this list and is expected to take six to nine months for completion.
Among other InvITs, IRB Infrastructure Developers’ IRB InvIT Fund and Sterlite Power’s India Grid Trust are listed, while L&T IDPL's IndInfravit Trust and Brookfield’s India Infrastructure Fund are privately held.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU