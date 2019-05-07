Piramal, CPPIB to set up renewable InvIT with $600 million corpus

Enterprises and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will set up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) focused on renewable energy, said on Tuesday. The InvIT will have an initial corpus of $600 million.

The company said that the InvIT would acquire up to 1.5-2 Gigawatt (GW) of stable and cash generating renewables assets on a hold-to-maturity basis. This would be the first InvIT in India with a focus on renewable energy.

Both, Enterprises and will act as co-sponsors for the proposed InvIT. “With committing $360 million and holding up to 60 per cent stake and Piramal Enterprises committing $90 million and holding 15 per cent, we seek to raise capital from other like-minded investors for the remaining 25 per cent,” the company said in its statement. Piramal Enterprises would be the sole investment manager as well as the project manager for the InvIT.

“The renewable energy sector is at an inflection point and is witnessing significant consolidation, the pace of which is likely to increase in the near future,” said Ajay Piramal, Chairman, He added, “We believe that the timing is opportune for aggregating assets in this sector, given that existing players are willing sellers in light of a constrained capital market environment in both debt and equity,” he said.

For CPPIB, this would be the second investment in an InvIT in India. The Canada-based pension fund also holds investments in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects’ (IDPL’s) IndInfravit, which has five road projects in its kitty at present.

Since market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) allowed InvITs, four have started operations, with two of them having gone public. There are at least three more in the offing and most of them are looking at a privately held structure.

The Piramal- InvIT will be the latest addition to this list and is expected to take six to nine months for completion.



Among other InvITs, IRB Infrastructure Developers’ IRB InvIT Fund and Sterlite Power’s India Grid Trust are listed, while L&T IDPL's IndInfravit Trust and Brookfield’s India Infrastructure Fund are privately held.