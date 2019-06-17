JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

For stricken Boeing, the Paris Air Show is more about damage control
Business Standard

Piramal sells entire stake in Shriram Transport for Rs 1,000-1,015 a share

Market sources said the company sold its shares for around Rs 1,000-1,015 a share

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

M&As nearly doubled to $100 billion in 2018; highest in value after 2013

Piramal Enterprise Ltd (PEL) has sold its entire 9.96 per cent stake in Shriram Transport Finance (STFC), the NBFC arm of Chennai-based Shriram Group.

PEL has been looking to exit from the Shriram group of companies, including STFCS, Shriram City Union and Shriram Capital. Sources said Piramal has just started the exit process after STFC, it will sell stake in SCUF and Shriram Capital.

PEL confirmed that it has diluted the entire stake in STFC, but did not disclose the value. Market sources said the company sold its shares for around Rs 1,000-1,015 a share, which is a 40 per cent return in six years.

Piramal owns 20 per cent in Shriram Capital and 10 per cent each in Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union. While Shriram Capital is an unlisted holding company, Shriram Transport specialises in financing second-hand trucks while Shriram City Union is into consumer lending.

Piramal's interest in Shriram begain in 2013 when he acquired 10 per cent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Company for Rs 1,636 crore. A year later he picked up 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital for Rs 2,014 crore and he became the Chairman in 2015. Piramal also acquired 10 per cent stake in Shriram City Union Finance for Rs 801 crore.

He also led IDFC-Shriram Group talks for a potential merger but talks failed due to a difference over valuation.

Ajay Piramal, founder of PEL, became the Chairman of Shriram Capital, which is the holding company of Shriram Group, which got AUM of around Rs 1 trillion.

The estimated value of PEL's holding in Shriram Capital, Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance was about Rs 9,000 crore.
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 11:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU