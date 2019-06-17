Piramal sells entire stake in Shriram Transport for Rs 1,000-1,015 a share

Enterprise Ltd (PEL) has sold its entire 9.96 per cent stake in Finance (STFC), the NBFC arm of Chennai-based Shriram Group.

PEL has been looking to exit from the Shriram group of companies, including STFCS, and Shriram Capital. Sources said has just started the exit process after STFC, it will sell stake in SCUF and Shriram Capital.

PEL confirmed that it has diluted the entire stake in STFC, but did not disclose the value. Market sources said the company sold its shares for around Rs 1,000-1,015 a share, which is a 40 per cent return in six years.

owns 20 per cent in Shriram Capital and 10 per cent each in Finance and While Shriram Capital is an unlisted holding company, specialises in financing second-hand trucks while is into consumer lending.

Piramal's interest in Shriram begain in 2013 when he acquired 10 per cent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Company for Rs 1,636 crore. A year later he picked up 20 per cent stake in Shriram Capital for Rs 2,014 crore and he became the Chairman in 2015. Piramal also acquired 10 per cent stake in Shriram City Union Finance for Rs 801 crore.

He also led IDFC-Shriram Group talks for a potential merger but talks failed due to a difference over valuation.

Ajay Piramal, founder of PEL, became the Chairman of Shriram Capital, which is the holding company of Shriram Group, which got AUM of around Rs 1 trillion.

The estimated value of PEL's holding in Shriram Capital, Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance was about Rs 9,000 crore.