Pleiades Neo geospatial imagery now available on UP42 marketplace

Geospatial data and analystics marketplace UP42 on Thursday announced the availability of very-high resolution optical imagery of the captured by the Airbus Pléiades Neo constellation on its platform.





Pléiades Neo is a constellation of four satellites—operated by planemaker Airbus' defence and aerospace arm—that provides 30 cm native resolution imagery for observation activities.



“As a next-generation constellation, Pléiades Neo is a game-changer for our existing and future customers,” said UP42 CEO Sean Wiid in a statement. “In view of the Indian government’s recent efforts to establish a collaborative geospatial ecosystem, this plays a crucial role to help local organisations drive social, economic and environmental impact through the use of Observation (EO) data and analytics.”

Pléiades Neo’s imagery will benefit end users in all sectors, most notably urban mapping, infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, insurance, and agriculture, UP42 said.





UP42 said its platform provides the building blocks for geospatial to scale their products and businesses faster, further and cost effectively. The marketplace offers over 160 products from more than 50 geospatial organizations. UP42 technical experts are available to assist customers in selecting the best data set to meet the needs of each specific application. These experts can also help in tasking a satellite for new image acquisition or querying the archive to obtain existing imagery, the company said.