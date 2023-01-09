Plenty of scope to generate and sell carbon credits in India: IEX CM

By 2030, India will be selling almost 200 million carbon credits, with the demand from Indian corporations alone expected to be about 120-130 million, says Satyanarayan Goel, chairman and managing director of Indian Energy Exchange, the country's biggest energy trading platform. In an interview with Business Standard, Goel dwells on his plans to set up an International Carbon Exchange to capture a share of the ever-growing global clean energy pie. An electrical engineer, he spent 29 years at NTPC and retired as executive director. Edited excerpts: