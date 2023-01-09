JUST IN
Paytm reports Rs 3.46 trn in GMV for Q3 FY23, a robust 38% growth
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Plenty of scope to generate and sell carbon credits in India: IEX CM

In a Q&A, Satyanarayan Goel, CMD of the exchange, dwells on the current and future power distribution scenario in India and his plans to set up an International Carbon Exchange

Topics
IEX | GDP | Companies

S Dinakar 

S N Goel
India Energy Exchange CMD S N Goel

By 2030, India will be selling almost 200 million carbon credits, with the demand from Indian corporations alone expected to be about 120-130 million, says Satyanarayan Goel, chairman and managing director of Indian Energy Exchange, the country's biggest energy trading platform. In an interview with Business Standard, Goel dwells on his plans to set up an International Carbon Exchange to capture a share of the ever-growing global clean energy pie. An electrical engineer, he spent 29 years at NTPC and retired as executive director. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 13:13 IST

