PNB asks NCLAT to quash Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan for Jet Airways

-
ALSO READ
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
Kalrock-Jalan consortium receives NCLT nod to fly Jet Airways; stock up 5%
Jet Airways staff unions challenge resolution plan, file appeal in NCLAT
Around 30 airports assure new Jet Airways owners of slot availability
Govt non-committal on Jet Airways' historical rights on flight slots
-
India's Punjab National Bank on Thursday urged a tribunal to quash the rescue plan for defunct debt-laden Jet Airways, alleging irregularities in it, a move that risks delaying any return of the airline grounded two years ago.
A consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and a UAE-based businessman last year agreed to pump in 10 billion rupees as working capital and give funds to creditors of Jet, which was hit hard due to piling up debt in 2019.
PNB, the court-appointed official in charge of Jet's revival, Ashish Chhawchharia, and a spokesperson for the consortium investing funds into the collapsed airline did not respond to requests for comment.
The country's second-largest state lender PNB argues that Jet's court-appointed rescue official had initially accepted its claim of nearly Rs 1,000 crore ($137 million) from the airline's backers, but then reduced it by Rs 200 crore, according to its tribunal filing seen by Reuters.
At the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, PNB argued that a reduction of the amount was arbitrary and illegal.
On Thursday, the tribunal agreed to hear PNB's case, Additional Solicitor General of India, Aman Lekhi, who argued for the bank, told Reuters. The case will be heard on Sept. 21.
"How PNB has been treated is wrong - both substantively and procedurally," Lekhi said.
Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet Airways was crippled by losses and a pile of debt as it attempted to compete with low-cost rivals and was forced to ground all flights in April 2019, putting at risk its lessors, suppliers, lenders and thousands of employees.
Jet's resolution plan was approved last year by its financial creditors. PNB has maintained that since the resolution plan mandated only minimum payment of liquidation value for dissenting creditors it was left with no choice but to approve the plan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU