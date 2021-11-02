PNB Housing Sept qtr net down 25% to Rs 235 cr even as housing demand rises

-
ALSO READ
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
PNB Housing: Fundamentals need to catch up with the stock now, say analysts
PNB Housing goes to SAT against market regulator's order on share transfer
TMS, Ep 33: NPA accountability framework, Kamal Bali Q&A, jewellery stocks
No error of judgment in PNB Housing-Carlyle deal: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao
-
PNB Housing Finance’s (PNB HF) net profit in July-September dropped 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 235 crore even as demand for residential properties picked up post the second Covid-19 wave.
The non-bank lender’s consolidated interest income dropped to Rs 1,500 crore from Rs 1,960 crore reported in same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) during the quarter dropped 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 503 crore from Rs 651 crore a year earlier. The lender’s expenses during the quarter were Rs 1,295 crore, against Rs 1,625 crore last year.
Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the mortgage lender rose to 5.92 per cent in July-September from 2.59 per cent in the same quarter last year. In April-June, the non-bank lender’s gross NPAs were at 6 per cent. Net NPA during the July-September quarter was at 3.32 per cent.
The lender’s board has also approved issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures of up to Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches, on private placement basis, it informed the stock exchanges.
Last month, the mortgage lender dropped its plan for a preferential issue of equity shares to raise Rs 4,000 crore from a group of investors led by private equity fund Carlyle due to protracted litigation and uncertainty over approvals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU