PNB says Jet revival plan is discriminatory, files appeal in NCLAT

The revival plan is facing another legal hurdle with Punjab National Bank (PNB) challenging the “illegal” reduction in its claim by the erstwhile resolution professional (RP).

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal today issued notices to RP Ashish Chhawchharia and the committee of creditors on PNB’s plea to set aside insolvency court’s approval of the airline’s revival plan. It has posted the matter on September 21 for further hearing.

was a member of the committee of creditors which approved the revival plan last October with over 99 per cent votes. As per the revival plan the Kalrock-Jalan consortium plan will pay Rs 380 crore to financial creditors as against the admitted claims of around Rs 7,800 crore.

A day after voting in favour of the airline’s revival plan on October 3, it filed an application in National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench disputing the RP’s decision to reduce its claim by Rs 202 crore. The application is still pending before the NCLT.

Last September had submitted a revised claim of Rs 994 crore. Its claim amount was reduced to the extent of the fair value of shares it held in however questioned the move and said the RP’s decision to reduce the claim amount was arbitrary and beyond his jurisdiction. The bank said its claim can be set off only upon the sale of pledged shares and can not be reduced merely upon invocation.

PNB is the largest shareholder in Jet Airways with a 26 per cent stake which it secured upon invocation of pledge in 2019.

In its appeal before the NCLAT, PNB has argued that NCLT should have heard its application on the issue of claim before passing an order on the revival plan. “The consent given by the appellant (PNB to the revival plan) amounts to forced consent as in case of dissenting financial creditors the resolution plan entails only minimum payment of liquidation value. This differential treatment of assenting and dissenting financial creditors is discriminatory,” it said.

Further PNB has argued that the resolution plan is discriminatory as it treats it at par with its promoter Naresh Goyal and Etihad Airways and proposes a payment of a fixed sum of Rs 10,000. All other public shareholders will get one share for every 100 shares held by them in the airline upon restructuring of capital structure.

“The approval of the resolution plan by the adjudicating authority (NCLT) is infirm both due to contravention of law and material irregularity by the resolution professional,” said senior advocate and additional solicitor general Aman Lekhi who appeared for PNB.

Chhawchharia did not comment. An airline source remarked that PNB’s plea should not impact the airline’s revival as it is an inter-bank dispute on the amount which should be paid to each creditor under the plan.