Porter completes divestment of Modern Trade business to COGOS Technologies

-
ALSO READ
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch today: Check price, other details
Sequoia India's Surge programme extends seed fund range up to $3 million
SaaS firm Toplyne raises $15mn Series A led by Tiger Global, Sequoia
Indian blockchain start-up Polygon bags $450 mn from Sequoia, Tiger Global
Sequoia asks founder ecosystem to tighten belt, focus on profitability
-
Porter, an intra-city logistics company announced the divestment of its FMCG Modern Trade business segment to COGOS Technologies, a leading tech-logistics startup. This strategic divestment has been undertaken, realigning Porter’s business priorities and strengthening focus on on-spot demand services and technology amelioration.
During the pandemic keeping up with the market requirements, Tiger Global and Sequoia-backed Porter diversified its service offerings to cater to the requirements of FMCG companies.
“During Covid we started multiple lines of business, including Modern Trade,” said Pankaj Shroff, CFO, Porter. “After due deliberations, we decided to focus on our core business and found an able alliance with COGOS Technologies for the continuity of the Modern Trade business.”
This move aims at ensuring continuity of the business vertical with COGOS, an enterprise-led business model and strengthening Porter’s focus on its core business solutions. Porter’s Modern Trade servicing team accounts for close to 5 per cent of the total workforce and all the employees have been absorbed based on the business needs of both companies.
Modern Trade is usually a chain store such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and minimarkets whose operations (inventory, logistics, merchandising) are more organized than general trade.
“The penetration of tech-logistics in this space has been minimal leading to loss of opportunity and higher costs for FMCG companies and Modern Trade,” said Prasad Sreeram, co-founder and CEO, COGOS. “With this investment, we are looking forward to organising and optimising the supply chain of the sector with our tech platform and advanced delivery system.”
COGOS has been aggressively working towards organising the city-logistics market. With this investment, they further aim at strengthening their platform in order to suit the demand of city logistics. They also aim at expanding their fleet to 50,000 vehicles in order to meet the demand. Post this, COGOS would have the FMCG vertical operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, and will eventually expand this to over 300 cities that they are already present. Specific staff, vendors, partners, and customers involved in this division of Porter will be moving to COGOS now.
Porter is currently present in 15 cities across India and looking at expanding its base by creating newer use cases for its various business verticals including Packers and Movers and On-Spot demand service. The company plans to enter top 35 cities by 2023 with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU