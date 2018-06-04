Post merger, the name will simply be Bayer as 'Monsanto' becomes history

With all necessary regulatory approvals for the merger in place, plans to complete the acquisition of on June 7 and, in a significant move, retain the name while dropping the name Only the acquired products will retain their brand names and become part of the portfolio, the German firm said in a statement.

With India already having approved the merger, latest one from the clears the way for merging both giants, completing a $63 billion deal.

In India, and India Limited are listed entities on the stock exchange. Bayer said in a statement, "Being listed entities, both will continue to operate independently without any alliance or intervention in each other's business. The relevant boards of both the entities will review the best possible option on the integration."



However in a board meeting last Tuesday, the Bayer Crop Science board approved an investment of up to Rs four billion to acquire the shares of listed Monsanto through open offer, using the price formula.

"The acquisition of Monsanto is a strategic milestone in strengthening our portfolio of leading businesses in We will double the size of our agriculture business and create a leading innovation engine in agriculture, positioning us to better serve our customers and unlock the long-term growth potential in the sector," said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of

Including Monsanto and taking the divestitures into account, the total R&D investment of Bayer in 2017 would have been around 5.7 billion euros. Of that, 2.4 billion euros would have been spent in the combined agriculture business on a proforma basis.



