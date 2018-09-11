JUST IN
Power NPA case: SC transfers all pleas filed in different HCs to itself

The RBI's plea in Supreme Court will be heard in November

BS Web Team 

In a relief to power companies, the Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred all pleas filed before different high courts to itself in power NPAs case. The apex court asked RBI, other parties to maintain status quo with respect to insolvency proceeding against power companies. And status quo as of now means in effect the RBI's February 12 circular stays. The RBI's plea in Supreme Court will be heard in November.
First Published: Tue, September 11 2018. 11:35 IST

