PowerGrid Q1 consolidated net profit declines 37% to Rs 3,801 crore

Reckitt contributes Rs 7,880 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Oxford Economics
Q1 PAT dropped by 8.55 per cent from ₹4,156.44 crore in the preceding quarter

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Power Grid Corporation of India registered a 36.63 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,801.19 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period compared to a profit of ₹5,998.28 crore in the same quarter last year, according to reports.

Q1 PAT dropped by 8.55 per cent from ₹4,156.44 crore in the preceding quarter.

The top-line front grew at a slower pace and recorded single-digit growth in Q1FY23. In percentage terms, the telecom and consultancy business saw strong performance.
First Published: Tue, August 09 2022. 00:35 IST

