JUST IN
Prasar Bharati considers launching children's TV channel under Doordarshan
Bayer launches novel heart failure drug Verquvo for Rs 127 a pill
Hotels, travel cos cash in on festive demand as Covid curbs ease worldwide
True North and others invest $93 million in US-based Accion Labs
Reliance Retail launches fashion and lifestyle departmental store 'Centro'
Omega Seiki Mobility to supply over 5K electric cargo 3-wheelers to Porter
HCC's shares jump nearly 20% on completing debt resolution plan
Top headlines: Adani's $100-bn green energy push; Saab to produce in India
HAL's rocket engine manufacturing facility inaugurated in Karnataka
Govt reshuffles IL&FS board; Rajan becomes non-executive chairman
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bayer launches novel heart failure drug Verquvo for Rs 127 a pill
Business Standard

Prasar Bharati considers launching children's TV channel under Doordarshan

Content for DD Kids will come from broadcaster's library and partnerships with animation studios and production houses: sources

Topics
Prasar Bharati | Doordarshan | TV channels

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Prasar Bharati
Prasar Bharati | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, is looking to launch a children’s TV entertainment channel under Doordarshan, sources told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Prasar Bharati

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.