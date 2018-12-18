Pressure on Zee Entertainment stock amid stake sale by promoters

The stock of Zee Entertainment shed 8 per cent on concerns regarding the stake sale by promoters, rising competition, higher investments in the over-the-top (OTT) application segment, and near-term pressure on subscription revenues.

While analysts believe the near-term earnings growth is expected to be strong, the uncertainty around the kind of strategic investor, quantum of stake sale and deal structure, is leading to pressure on the stock. An analyst at a domestic brokerage believes a minority stake sale, especially to a financial investor, may not help as funds will go to the promoters ...