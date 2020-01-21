Prices of Maruti, Hero BS-IV models drop; huge discounts on offer

A month before pulling the plug on producing BS-IV models and a couple of months before completely switching over to BS-VI, market leaders Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp have offered huge discounts on vehicles running on the older emission technology. Car market leader Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 89,500 before it stops selling diesel models and prices on BSVI go up.

Hero MotoCorp, which sells every second two-wheeler in the country, has also doled out grand offers. Depending on the model and where it’s being bought, the benefits to Hero buyers, including ...